Cosmoprof India 2020 Rescheduled for 29 - 31 October 2020

/ -- BolognaFiere Group S.p.A and Informa Markets, organisers of the Cosmoprof India Show, have decided to postpone its 2020 edition to the new dates of October 29-31, 2020 at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was originally scheduled to be held from September 2 to 4, 2020.

Mr. Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group, said, "The rescheduling of all the main trade shows globally as a consequence of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced us to rethink about the timing of our exhibition. We are monitoring the situation constantly, in order to take care of the business needs of our exhibitors and buyers along with Informa Markets."



Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "It is a difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. The COVID-19 situation presents a mixed and constantly changing scenario for the organisers of exhibitions worldwide. With an unflinching focus on the well-being of our customers, partners and employees, we believe the new date will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace, ease travel restrictions, and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage. This will ensure that our stakeholders know they can receive the same outstanding experience and business that they have come to expect from the reputed Cosmoprof India Show, a 360 platform for the domestic and international beauty community."



The organisers continue to monitor the developing situation and remain in close communication with relevant local government bodies, the industry and other key stakeholders, and our goal is to invariably provide an enhanced trading experience for the beauty community in this region.

Launched in 2018 as a special 'preview', the 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India recorded excellent results, hosting 237 exhibiting companies from 23 countries, and 7,429 visitors from 48 countries. In October, Personal Care Ingredients & Lab, co-located with Cosmoprof India, will showcase the most innovative proposals for this segment - ingredients for perfumery and cosmetics, essential oils, labs accessories, equipment and furniture, testing solutions. Thanks to this synergy, exhibitors and operators attending Cosmoprof India will have the opportunity to discover new tools to improve their business.

For more information, visit https://cosmoprofindia.com/



About Cosmoprof India (https://cosmoprofindia.com/)



Cosmoprof India is the ideal business-to-business event for the fast-growing beauty market in India. It represents the fourth destination of the Cosmoprof network, a 360 worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Las Vegas, Hong Kong and Bangkok which all together involve over 500,000 professionals and 10,000 exhibitors from all over the world. Geo-adapted from the global Cosmoprof brand, Cosmoprof India has its own unique scale and identity. Cosmoprof India is organised by Informa Markets in India and BolognaFiere Group S.p.A.

About BolognaFiere Cosmoprof SpA



BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, company of BolognaFiere group, has brought the Cosmoprof format to the whole world. In addition to the Cosmoprof brand events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia), the group has recently announced the first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, to debut in 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, with a focus on the cosmetic industry of South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo will also debut, focusing on the professional sector in China.

BolognaFiere Cosmoprof participates as an international sales agent in the organization of events dedicated to the beauty world in strategic markets for the growth of the sector, with a specific focus in South America and Asia. Among them, Cosmoprof collaborates with Belleza y Salud in Colombia, in collaboration with Corferias, and Beauty Fair - Feira International de Beleza Profissional in Sao Paulo, Brazil, dedicated to professional operators and local distributors in the hair sector.

New projects are being scheduled for the upcoming months with particular attention to emerging markets.

