TN CM announces Rs 1,000 to ration card holders, additional

A Rs 3,850 crore special relief package was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday to help people whose livlihood has taken a hit due to the curbs put in place for battling the coronavirus.

Under the assistance plan, people having 'rice' ration cards will get Rs 1,000 each cash assistance, and all card holders shall get essential commodities -rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar- free of cost in April.

Also, auto drivers and construction workers will get a special assistance of Rs 1,000, he told the state assembly ahead of the state-wide lockown coming into force from 6 PM on Tuesday.

Families of migrant labourers will get 15 kilo rice, one kilo each dhal and cooking oil for free.

Destitute people and elderly will get cooked food at their place of residence, he said.

