Couple finds hidden camera in hotel room in U'khand's New Tehri

Press Trust of India  |  New Tehri (U'khand) 

A hotel owner was arrested Tuesday after a tourist couple staying at his facility found a hidden camera in their room, police said.

The couple spotted the camera attached to the ceiling fan in their room on Monday night, following which they tried to contact the reception but no one attended them, SHO Chandan Singh Chauhan said.

He said the couple waited till Wednesday morning and then reported the matter to the police.

The hotelier was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the couple accusing him of trying to violate their privacy, Chauhan said.

Police have seized the fan, hidden camera, the hotel owner's mobile phone and a laptop, he added.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:25 IST

