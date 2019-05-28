Shalimar Paints Q4 net loss at Rs 43.28 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shalimar Paints Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 43.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 16.07 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Shalimar Paints said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter stood at Rs 90.83 crore, up 50.70 per cent from Rs 60.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shalimar Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 133.51 crore, up 63.11 per cent as against with Rs 81.85 crore.

Shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd Tuesday settled at Rs 83.25 crore, up 0.48 per cent from the previous close.

