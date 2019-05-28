Vaidehi Vijayakumar is VC, Mother Teresa Women's University

Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed as Vice- of the at

Purohit, who is also the of the University, said would hold office for a period of three years.

had served and several overseas universities including Ryerson University, as and has presented 266 papers at international level research and academic events, a Raj Bhavan release said.

She was also the for six years in Anna University and was also the in

She was a Member of of various universities and at the of and Vellore Institute of Technology, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)