Vaidehi Vijayakumar is VC, Mother Teresa Women's University

-
ALSO READ
Thamarai Selvi appointed Thiruvalluvar varsity V-C
Breakfast scheme for school students launched in Chennai
HC questions allotment of huge extent of land to commercial institutions in TN
TN to give Rs 1,000 cash to all ration card holders as Pongul gift
PMK demands filing of charge sheet in VC bribery case
-
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed Vaidehi Vijayakumar as Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa Women's University at Kodaikanal.
Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said Vijayakumar would hold office for a period of three years.
Vijayakumar had served Anna University and several overseas universities including Ryerson University, Canada as professor and has presented 266 papers at international level research and academic events, a Raj Bhavan release said.
She was also the Head of Department for six years in Anna University and was also the Dean in VIT University.
She was a Member of Board of Studies of various universities and at the Academic Council of Anna University and Vellore Institute of Technology, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU