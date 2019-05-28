JUST IN
Vaidehi Vijayakumar is VC, Mother Teresa Women's University

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed Vaidehi Vijayakumar as Vice-Chancellor of the Mother Teresa Women's University at Kodaikanal.

Purohit, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said Vijayakumar would hold office for a period of three years.

Vijayakumar had served Anna University and several overseas universities including Ryerson University, Canada as professor and has presented 266 papers at international level research and academic events, a Raj Bhavan release said.

She was also the Head of Department for six years in Anna University and was also the Dean in VIT University.

She was a Member of Board of Studies of various universities and at the Academic Council of Anna University and Vellore Institute of Technology, it said.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:20 IST

