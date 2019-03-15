Court allows ED to quiz Talwar on Indian Airlines' purchase of 43 aircraft

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the to question lobbyist in Tihar jail in a fresh case related to the purchase of 43 by erstwhile from France's in 2005.

The had on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking orders to interrogate Talwar who is currently in judicial custody in a separate case related to negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing losses to carrier Air India.

In the present case, special public prosecutors D P Singh and Nitesh Rana had told the court that Talwar's custody was required to unearth the entire criminal conspiracy related to the money laundering in relation to the purchase.

According to the ED, the case was filed against officials and other unknown persons, "alleging that the officials, by abusing their official position as public servants in conspiracy with and caused undue pecuniary advantage to and caused corresponding undue loss to the government exchequer in carrying out the purchase of 43 by from Airbus Industrie, France.