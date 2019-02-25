JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JSPL lowest bidder in RVLN's 4.45 LT rail tender: MD

5 jawans missing since last week's avalanche in Himachal Pradesh still untraceable
Business Standard

Court asks CBI to appoint special public prosecutor in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Monday directed the CBI to appoint within two days a special public prosecutor in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha Delhi posted the matter for hearing on February 27.

The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements