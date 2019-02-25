Nor'wester hits Kolkata, nearby areas; several trees uprooted

A accompanied with sharp showers lashed the city early Monday, uprooting trees and snapping cables.

According to the Met department, a 44-km-per-hour gale hit Kolkata and its nearby areas at 3.55 am, followed by another gust, with a speed of 56 km per hour at 4.25 am.

During this period, the city received 15.6mm rainfall.

The minimum temperature recorded was 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below average, the department said.

Normal life was partially thrown out of gear on the first working day of the week, as trees fell on the roads, disrupting traffic movement.

School children and office-goers had a tough time commuting on the thoroughfares, an said.

The (KMC) and the Disaster Management Group, along with the city police, worked on a "war-footing" to clear the trees and the cables, he said.

"Trees had fallen at 14 places in the city, partly blocking some thoroughfares, including Rashbehari Avenue Connector, Casurina Avenue, Southern Avenue and at Shyambazar. All blockades have now been cleared and normal traffic restored," he added.

Nor'westers were also reported from different parts of south Bengal, leading to damage of hutments and electric poles in some areas, sources said.

The weatherman said Sunday that moderate rain with gusty wind will occur in different parts of till Thursday morning owing to the formation of a western disturbance over Chattishgarh and

