Two held for graft in Rajasthan

A sarpanch and an assistant sub of police were arrested by the in separate cases of graft in on Monday, officials said.

The sarpanch of Kurada Gram Panchayat in district, Jagdish Prasad, was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from one Gajendra Kumar for making him a beneficiary in the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna.

In district, ASI Dashrath Lal of was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from Sampat Lal Meena.

He had allegedly demanded the bribe for removing certain sections of IPC in a case lodged against his brother-in- and nephew and for not seeking police remand for them.

Both of them were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to an

