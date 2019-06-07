JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Strike affects inter-state road transport services in Manipur

Amarinder seeks French collaboration in water management, other areas
Business Standard

Court orders Rs 2 lakh interim relief to slain atheist's family

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A court here Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 2 lakh as interim solatium to the family of a man who was killed here for being an atheist two years ago.

Farooq, an activist of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, was murdered on March 16, 2017 for being an atheist and three people were arrested in this connection.

The family of the deceased had filed a petition in the district court seeking solatium, as given by the government for casualties in communal violence.

Based on the petition, principal district judge R Shaktivel ordered the state government to pay Rs one lakh to two children and Rs 50,000 each to the Farooq's widow and parents.

The murder was reportedly the result of Farooq's 'anti-religious', 'anti-God' posts in the social media.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU