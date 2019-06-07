Court orders Rs 2 lakh interim relief to slain atheist's family

A court here Friday ordered the government to pay Rs 2 lakh as interim to the family of a man who was killed here for being an atheist two years ago.

Farooq, an activist of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, was murdered on March 16, 2017 for being an atheist and three people were arrested in this connection.

The family of the deceased had filed a petition in the district court seeking solatium, as given by the government for casualties in communal violence.

Based on the petition, R Shaktivel ordered the to pay Rs one lakh to two children and Rs 50,000 each to the Farooq's widow and parents.

The murder was reportedly the result of Farooq's 'anti-religious', 'anti-God' posts in the

