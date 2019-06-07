NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

said Friday it will open up the International for tourism and other business ventures as of next year, as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.

" is opening the International to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," said in

There will be up to two short missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)