JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in; total now 323

Nepalese national dies in quarantine centre
Business Standard

COVID-19: 55-year-old woman dies in J-K, death toll rises to 21

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the union territory's death toll to 21, an official said.

The woman, 55, from Botengo area of south Kashmir's Anantnag died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Farooq Jan said.

He said the woman was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with sepsis. She died of multiple organ failure.

She was admitted to SKIMS on May 6 in a critical condition and had tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU