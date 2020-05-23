COVID-19 cases climb to 340 in Jharkhand

Jharkhand on Saturday reported 17



new novel coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 340.

The state has witnessed three fatalities since the outbreak began on March 31.

The new infected people are from Koderma (11) and Ranchi (2), RIMS Director Dr D K Singh said.

A health official in Simdega said that four new cases were detected in the district.

The government bulletin has not yet been available for more information.

According to health officials, the recovery rate in the state is 42.10 per cent as against national level rate of 40.97 per cent.

The mortality rate is 0.93 per cent as against national rate of 3.02 per cent.

