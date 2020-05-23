Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

The Punjab government has written to embassies of various countries that are looking to shift their manufacturing out of China and assured them of all possible support for setting up facilities here.

We have written to Japan, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India and we are in talks with them and offering them all possible support, in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities, Singh said in his Facebook Live programme '#AskCaptain' on Saturday.

He said his government is moving aggressively to reach out to embassies of various nations looking to shift their manufacturing or business out of China.

The chief minister said the state government has set up four industrial parks for giving them land for setting up their projects.

He also thanked labourers who had chosen to stay back and contribute to Punjab's economic strength, telling them this is your state and you are part of it.

It is vital for industry to function for ensuring livelihood, he said, urging all to keep following social distancing norms stringently at work places to beat the virus at every step.

Given the way we have controlled the situation, we will not need a strict lockdown again, Singh said, in response to a question.

Of those migrants who had applied for online registration, nearly half had willingly decided to stay back and had also started working in the industry, revealed the chief minister, adding that of the total 2.56 lakh industries in the state, 1.50 lakh have already resumed operations.

On the issue of arrangements for transportation of migrants wanting to leave the state, he in an official release heresaid his government had been facilitating the return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses sent to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far through trains organised by us while another 17,000 have gone through buses, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)