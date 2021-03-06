Over 33,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on Sat; highest daily count so far

Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the starting of the inoculation exercise on January 16, officials said.

In the age bracket of 60 and above, 17,288 people were vaccinated while in the 45-59 years age group, 2,824 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

"Today, Delhi witnessed the highest number of vaccinations done so far since the start of the exercise on January 16," he said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

"Today, 33,287 people were vaccinated, out of which 17,288 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above," the official said.

Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the exercise was carried out across 403 sites.

On Friday, a total of 27,057 people had received the shots.

About 66 per cent of people (13,355) turned up at private facilities and remaining 34 per cent (6757) at government facilities for vaccination, as per the data shared by officials.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID card.

On Saturday, second doses were given to 7,132 people, officials said, adding, 3,769 frontline workers and 2,274 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

