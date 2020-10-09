JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy
Business Standard

Russia expected to register second Covid-19 vaccine on Oct 15: Report

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Russia | Coronavirus

Reuters  |  Moscow 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid
File Photo

Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 on Oct. 15, the vaccine's developer said on Friday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 09 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU