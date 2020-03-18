Coronavirus may make 25 mn jobless, workers to lose $3.4 trn in income: UN

The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly increase global unemployment, pushing up to nearly 25 million more people out of work, the said on Wednesday.

"The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global by almost 25 million," the Labour Organisation said as it released a fresh study.

It added however that an internationally coordinated policy response could "significantly lower" that number.

The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the said on Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to $3.4 trillion in income this year alone.

"Falls in employment... mean large income losses for workers," the Labour Organisation said, releasing a report showing workers stand to lose between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020.