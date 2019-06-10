'Crazy' Mohan who gave unforgettable one-liners is no more

: Popular Tamil playwright and 'Crazy' Mohan,whose rib tickling one liners and repartees won him a huge fan following, died here Monday following a massive heart attack, a city hospital said.

(66) suffered "cardiac arrest following acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and the measures taken to resuscitate him did not succeed and he passed away at 2 PM," a release from said.

He is survived by his wife and son.

The comedy legend's over four decade career began with him taking the theatre by storm with his hilarious middle class centric content and laughter built on ubiquitous themes before he moved on to the silver screen.

A original creative thinker, he successfully reprised his threatre expertise in cinema by clinging on to simple but hugely successful one-liners and word play, seen in films like "Panchathantiram," that went on to redefine comedy in Tamil films.

entered the movie industry after a successful career as a theatre personality.Noted director K Balachander's "Poikkal Kudhirai" was his launch pad to cinema, for which he wrote the story and dialogues. The film was based on his laugh riot "Marriage made in saloon."



An by qualification, Mohan's penchant for comedy found expression even during his college days and he went on to set up a Tamil drama troupe " Creations" in 1979.

The troupe, which came out with hugely successful plays, including the present day popular "Chocolate Krishna", staged over 1,000 times, has been popular both in and abroad.

He prefixed 'Crazy' to his name, synonymous with his theatre group and reminding his hit stage play " Thieves in Palavakkam (1976)."



with Kamal Haasan, which began with 'Aboorva Sagodarargal' in 1989 evolved and eventually resulted in movies that became iconic for its comedy like "Panchathanthiram," "Pammal K Sambandam," and " "He also penned scripts for several other super hit Haasan starrer films like "Avvai Shanmugi", "Vasool Raja MBBS" and "Michael Madhana Kamarajan", besides acting in many other movies.

Incidentally, wrote dialogues for the 1997 film 'Ratchagan,' in which essayed the role of the heroine's (Sushmita Sen) father, both of whom passed away today.

A recipient of many awards, including the 'Kalaimamani' by the government, he first wrote the script for a college skit, the " "



His last work as was for the drama " " Totally, he has penned 25 full length dramas, including His dramas have been staged over 6,500 times in and abroad, including 150 plus shows in the USA.

He was also a and had an avid interest in writing 'venba,' a form of Tamil poetry.

Many from the southern film industry remembered Mohan for his contribution to the world of cinema and theatre.

paid rich tributes to his long time associate and hailed him as a 'Nagaichuvai Gyani,' who possessed an envious child like heart. Mohan played down his talent and was always people friendly, he said.

"Mohan's comedy will continue to live through his fans," Haasan said.

Tamil Vairamuthu said Mohan was also a good poet, whose Tamil venba was flawless.

" sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family.He was a huge part of our collective Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke," tweeted.

Music G V Prakash Kumar said, "No one can ever replace you sir... A who will be missed forever...Condolences to the family...RIP "



Noted S Ve Shekar said Mohan's death was a huge, irreparable loss. He had an "extraordinary sense of humour and his dialogues did not even have a small shade of double entendre."



In his condolence messagem M K said Mohan created a fan following for himself through his comedy which made everyone laugh



His death was a huge loss for the film industry and theatre, he said.

T T V Dhinakaran said he was shocked by actor's death.

"Crazy Mohan made lakhs of people laugh in dramas, the small screen and films," he said, adding he has made several achievements in his 40-year career.

Mohan's last rites will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, the comedian's long time associate S B Khanthan told

