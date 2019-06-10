US envoy launches new push on Afghan talks with Taliban

Renewed efforts are underway to jumpstart stalled peace talks with the as a is in and and officials are meeting in

says he's holding meetings with officials on Monday, seeking to bring about a new round of Afghan-to- talks, which he describes as essential to resolving the country's nearly 18-year war.

The carry out near-daily attack, inflicting staggering casualties on forces, and now control about half of Washington, meanwhile, has accelerated efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and has been pressing for direct talks between the and

Meanwhile, Afghan and officials from a group tasked with finding ways to cooperate on diplomatic, military and intelligence-sharing are meeting in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)