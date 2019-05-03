SC agrees to hear DMK's plea against disqualification of 3 AIADMK MLAs

The on Friday agreed to hear a plea by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party against the notice of Assembly disqualifying the three All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) MLAs for supporting (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran.

A bench headed by agreed to hear the plea on May 6.

This decision came after the Kapil Sibal appearing on the behalf of DMK, pleaded for an early hearing in the matter.

Sibal also told the apex court that of the Assembly himself had faced no-confidence motion while issuing a notice to three AIADMK MLAs, namely Rathinasabapathy, MLA of Aranthangi constituency, VT Kalaiselvan from Virudhachalam constituency, and VT Prabhu from Kallakuruchi constituency.

had claimed that the ruling AIADMK had sought to disqualify the three MLAs because the intelligence agencies had warned the government that retaining them in the party would have an "unfavourable outcome" in the bypoll to the 22 Assembly constituencies.

The of AIADMK S. Rajendran had on April 26 met assembly and filed a petition to take action against three party MLAs on account of their "anti-party activities."

Rajendran has accused the MLAs of working for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK)

Out of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members, the has 88, the has eight, while the IUML and the Independent members represent one constituency each.

In 2017, a total of 19 AIADMK MLAs had submitted a letter to then CV Raowithdrawing support to Tamil As a retort, Rajendran asked Dhanapal to disqualify the MLAs stating that their actions amounted to voluntarily giving up their party membership.

Tamil had on September 18 disqualified 18 MLAs belonging to AIADMK. By-elections for these 18 seats were held on April 18 this year.

