CredRight commences operations in TN

: CredRight, a financial technology start-up focused on facilitating loan to the MSME sector, Saturday said it has commenced its operations in and aims to disburse more than Rs 50 crore by 2020.

The Hyderabad-based company announced setting up of branch network in the city and said it would soon foray into and other cities in the state.

During the next 12 months, planned to reach out to more than 10,000 customers in to serve the chit funds subscribers in micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector with a targeted monthly disbursement of more than Rs 20 crore, a company release said.

aims to disburse loans of more than Rs 50 crore by end of March 2020. The data-driven lending platform, facilitates loans to micro and small enterprises, the release said.

In Chennai, the company has tied-up with Mayabaram Financial Company to reach out to 10,000 customers, the release added.

