Panaji bypoll: BJP complains to EC about Goa Cong presser

The BJP filed a complaint with the alleging that the opposition held a press conference Saturday after campaigning for the bypoll, scheduled for May 19, ended Friday evening.

The complaint to Kunal, filed by BJP Sadanand Tanavade, names Pradesh Committee and others.

It contended that Chodankar addressed a press conference on Saturday afternoon to make accusations of corruption against the BJP's bypoll candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

"The was aware of the EC rules on campaigning but audaciously resorted to breaking rules. Any statement against a party candidate amounts to campaigning," said BJP and former who was part of the party delegation that met the

North Collector R Menaka said a report on the BJP complaint would be submitted to the by Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)