University, India's leading comprehensive, research-centric, multidisciplinary university, celebrated its fifth convocation ceremony at its today. The University Chancellor, Mr. conferred honorary doctorates on four distinguished individuals, namely Dr. Ashok Seth, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, world-renowned of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Lord Charles Powell, an eminent British diplomat, politician & businessman; Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, distinguished Indian & former of ISRO; and Mr. Mike Lawrie, Global Technology Leader & President, and Chairman, DXC Technology, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to society in their respective fields.

The University awarded degrees to more than 580 graduating students, including 20 PhDs, from various streams of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Fine Arts, as well as Management, and recognized best performances with special awards and distinctions. (Sir) KBE, former of Vodafone, and current of Cisco, and & a Silicon Valley investor, and Dr. Isher Ahluwalia, Padma Bhushan, a distinguished economist, & Chairperson, Board of Governors, the on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), attended the Convocation as the Guests of Honour, and addressed the gathering. The Guests of Honor congratulated the graduates on their success, and commended the University's efforts to create a holistic learning environment for the students. The Convocation was also attended by distinguished members from academia, industry bodies, government, and media, along with Shiv Nadar University's faculty mentors, staff, students and their proud parents.

Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, said, "This is a proud moment for us at as we graduate our fifth batch of students, who are on their way to join some of the best organisations and institutions in the world. We are also privileged to have among us stalwarts from four walks of life, who received our honorary doctorates for their contributions towards the society at large. We share similar values and aspirations for excellence. The galaxy of Guests of Honor and Honorary Doctorates present today is an inspiration for the entire community."



Dr. Ghosh further added, "The mission of the University, as conceived by the Founder, has been to develop and educate the path-shapers of tomorrow, who can shoulder the challenges of globally responsible and ethical leadership in the 21st Century. Our emphasis is on 'learning by doing', and making learning curiosity-driven and enjoyable. We help our undergraduate students to understand the nuances of research and innovation right from the beginning. We train them to think critically, solve problems creatively, communicate effectively, and be truly 'skilled' to face the challenges in the 'future of work'."



In the recently released National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), published by the MHRD, Government of India, Shiv Nadar University was ranked at 52 in the 'University' category. The University has been the youngest institution in the NIRF top-100 'Overall' list for the last 3 years. The University has been selected as an "Institution of Eminence" by the Expert Committee, appointed by MHRD,

The University, spread over a 286-acres campus, has a vibrant community of approximately 2,200 students, including more than 175 PhD scholars, and 450 faculty & staff members. The University offers a wide range of degree programs from the undergraduate to the doctoral levels and has five Schools: Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences including Art & Performing Art, Management & Entrepreneurship, and Extended & Professional Development. The University also offers 'Opportunities for Undergraduate Research' (OUR), a unique and flagship program that has paved the way for undergraduate students to conduct original research with faculty. Under the aegis of our faculty, research by our undergraduate students have been recognized by institutions.

More than 100 organisations from across sectors visited Shiv Nadar University to recruit students, who opted for placements, from the graduating Class of 2019. Some of the leading organizations that have recruited students from the University include Goldman Sachs, Dell, TCS, WNS, Cognizant, Daikin, Honda, HP, Ashok Leyland, and Schindler.

Shiv Nadar University also announced that a substantial number of students have received graduate admission and financial aid offers from top institutions and Universities across the world, such as New York University, Bocconi University, Technical University of Munich, TU Delft, among others.

