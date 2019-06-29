CRI group, Ladies Circle tie up for RWH in 50 govt schools

City-based CRI group Saturday tied up with Ladies Circle India, a non-political, non-sectarian organisation, to implement rainwater harvesting projects in 50 government schools across the country.

To execute the projects, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the group vice-chairman G Soundararajan and president of Ladies Circle India Nidhi Gupta and its CSR convenor Poonam Bafna.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing of the MoU, Soundarajan said the rainwater harvesting (RWH) from roofs in schools is a simple low-cost method through which rainwater is collected from the roof, filtered through an exclusive rain tap unit (water filter)and then through the installed pipeline, before the water reaches the underground sump.

This water is fresh and safe for drinking, he said.

Ladies Circle has identified 50 government schools across the country where the RWH system would be installed.

"We have a long-term vision to save our planet through our goal of water conservation. The intention of the project is to save water and recharge the groundwater at the same time," Bafna said.

The RWH benefits are it ensures fresh drinking water, augments fresh water storage, arrests saline water intrusion reduces health and hazards, zero hardness and rejuvenates other sources of water and more, she said.

