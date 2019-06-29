Two women rescued from flesh trade in Goa

Police have busted a prostitution racket and rescued two women hailing from Delhi during a raid near Calangute beach in North Goa, an officer said Saturday.

Calangute police inspector Nolasco Raposo said police arrested one Firoz Khan near the beach on Friday night for allegedly running flesh trade by procuring women from Delhi.

"Both the women were rescued from the spot and sent to State Protective Home," he said, adding that a local court remanded Khan in police custody for three days.

