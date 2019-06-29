Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clash during World Cup match

Fans from Afghanistan and Pakistan clashed during the World Cup match between the two sides after pro-Balochistan banners flew above the Headingley ground Sunday, prompting the ICC to promise an investigation into the matter in collaboration with West Yorkshire police.

Twitter was abuzz with videos posted by fans and some covering journalists, showing the violent behaviour of clashing fans.

The clashes happened during the first half of the game and at least two people were evicted from the ground, according to ESPNcricinfo.

A few journalists said fans created ruckus outside the stadium also and clashed with even security officials.

It has been reported that clashes broke out because two aeroplane banner messages flew over the ground with Balochistan slogans.

While one message read "Help end disappearances in Pakistan", the other said "Justice for Balochistan".

The ICC has taken note of both the incidents.

"We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents. We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans," the ICC said in a statement about clashes inside the stadium.

On the political message, it said it would try that such incidents are not repeated.

"We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headlingly is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue.

"We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again.

