Cricket-betting racket busted, 2 arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A cricket-betting racket has been busted and two organisers have been arrested here, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that betting was on during the world cup India-Pakistan match, a police team Sunday apprehended the two.

The arrested were using six cellphones and a TV to run the racket, a press release from the police said.

Cash totalling Rs 53, 970 and the electronic goods were seized from the duo, the release said.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:20 IST

