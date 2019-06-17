Cricket-betting racket busted, 2 arrested

: A cricket-betting has been and two organisers have been arrested here, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that betting was on during the world cup India- match, a police team Sunday apprehended the two.

The arrested were using six cellphones and a TV to run the racket, a press release from the police said.

Cash totalling Rs 53, 970 and the electronic goods were seized from the duo, the release said.

