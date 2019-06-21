Cricket improves you as a human being: Kohli's message to kids

Skipper enjoyed some quality time playing with school children ahead of India's match against here.

Members of the Indian team, including Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant attended a clinic for school kids arranged by the ICC at the on Thursday.

"I believe can really make a difference to children's lives. It really improves you as a human being because it makes you go through phases which are very similar to life," Kohli said in a video posted by the official website of

"You understand downfalls; you understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. So, I think cricket is really a in many ways," he added.

Kohli, who became the fastest to reach 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals on Sunday, said it was a delight to spend time with children.

"Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game," Kohli tweeted.

Favourites are yet to face defeat in the tournament. They registered commanding victories over South Africa, and while their game against was washed out.

currently sit at the fourth position in standings with seven points. They will face minnows on Saturday before matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, and hosts England.

