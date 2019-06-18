Virat Kohli on his way to being hailed as greatest of all time: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is all praise for Kohli after the Indian captain led the Men in Blue towards victory in the match against in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, calling him a future "greatest of all time"

Kohli-led thrashed by 89 runs in the June 16 in

Ranveer, who attended the game at Old Trafford, said he is impressed the way Kohli had evolved as a

"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Kohli.

"I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian forever," he tweeted on Tuesday.

The "Simmba" star said he was proud of Kohli.

"He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true warrior. Yeh naya hai, aur yeh banda naye ka Hero hai (This is a new India, and this guy is the hero of the new India)" Ranveer said, sharing a few pictures with Kohli from the post match presentation ceremony.

The previously shared photos with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and current Indian playing XI Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Ranveer is shooting for his next "83" in

