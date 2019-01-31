India are one of the favourites and hope they peak at right time: Dravid on ODI World Cup

Former is confident that the Indian team under will "peak during next few months" as they go into in England as one of the tournament favourites.

have now won three away ODI series in South Africa, and and are considered by many as the team to beat at the global event which begins on May 30.

"I think are playing very good at the moment and go in as one of the favourites. Hopefully, we will peak in the next few months," told reporters on Thursday after A clinched the one-day series against England Lions by 4-1 margin.

Dravid, who was the top scorer (461 runs) in held in England, feels that there should not be any comparison between the two editions as conditions will be very different.

"Wickets will be very flat in England and I expect it to be quite a high-scoring When we were in England with A team, 300 was regularly scored," said, citing how things have changed in the last two decades.

"A lot more runs will be scored compared to the 1999 World Cup, where we used the Dukes white ball. The white Kookaburra with two new balls, revised field restrictions (different Powerplays) are different, so you can't compare the two World Cups," Dravid said.

