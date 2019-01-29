Crude oil futures up 1.47% on global cues

futures rose 1.47 per cent to Rs 3,736 per barrel Tuesday as speculators raisied their bets as hardened overseas.

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in November was trading higher by Rs 54, or 1.47 per cent, at Rs 3,736 per barrel in 13,832 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on strong trend overseas, coupled with good domestic demand, kept crude prices higher at futures trade here.

Meanwhile, the US benchmark Intermediate crude prices strengthened 0.73 per cent to USD 52.37 barrel and Brent crude gained 0.77 per cent to USD 60.39 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)