India women beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI, clinch series

-
ALSO READ
India women aim to seal series against NZ in 2nd ODI
India beat New Zealand by 7-wickets in 3rd ODI to seal series
Mandhana, Rodrigues, Indian spinners crumple Kiwi women; take early series lead
Harmanpreet Kaur to return home, leave WBBL in middle
India to bat against New Zealand in Womens World T20 opener
-
The Indian women's cricket team defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Tuesday.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand Women: 161 all out in 44.2 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 71, Jhulan Goswami 3/23).
India Women: 166/2 in 35.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90 not out, Mithali Raj 63 not out, Lea Tahuhu 1/16).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU