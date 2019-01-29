JUST IN
India women beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI, clinch series

Press Trust of India  |  Mount Maunganui 

The Indian women's cricket team defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand Women: 161 all out in 44.2 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 71, Jhulan Goswami 3/23).

India Women: 166/2 in 35.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90 not out, Mithali Raj 63 not out, Lea Tahuhu 1/16).

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 12:35 IST

