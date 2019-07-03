CSIR inks MoU with CDFD on genetic diseases

: An agreement to provide DNA-based diagnostic service to the public at lower cost and to develop newer diagnostic methods has been signed here.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), andCentre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), an official press release said Wednesday.

The objectives of the MoU include provision of quality DNA-based diagnostic services to the public at lower costs, to develop newer diagnostic methods and to engage in scientific research to improve understanding of human genetic disorders, the release said.

Both the institutes have also mutually agreed to undertake training and educational activities in genetic diagnostics, it said.

Most of the genetic disorders are presently untreatable and for those which can be treated, the treatment is very expensive, the release said.

The only option to address the problem is the preventive approach which requires prenatal diagnosis and genetic counselling, it said.

