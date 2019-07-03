JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Khattar hails Centre's decision to hike MSP of kharif crops

UN chief Antonio Guterres expresses outrage at Kabul bomb attack
Business Standard

Indian national arrested in Nepal for carrying white metal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A 24-year-old Indian national has been arrested in eastern Nepal for carrying slyer look-like white metal, police said Wednesday.

Gaurav Kumar Shah, a resident of Jogbani in India, was arrested from Biratnagar during a security check, they said.

Police recovered 59-KG 934-gram white metal that was hidden under the seat of his car.

The police has initiated further investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU