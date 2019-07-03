Indian national arrested in Nepal for carrying white metal

A 24-year-old Indian national has been arrested in eastern Nepal for carrying slyer look-like white metal, police said Wednesday.

Gaurav Kumar Shah, a resident of Jogbani in India, was arrested from Biratnagar during a security check, they said.

Police recovered 59-KG 934-gram white metal that was hidden under the seat of his car.

The police has initiated further investigation into the matter.

