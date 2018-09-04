CSS bags order from Indian Army for UAVs

Solutions & Systems Pvt Ltd (CSS), a joint venture between Ltd and BlueBird Aero Systems, Israel, Tuesday said it received its first supply order from the for mini Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) systems for high altitude aerial surveillance.

A press release issued by said, during trials, the emerged as a mature system, incorporating unique capabilities and delivering superior performance as compared to systems in the mini-UAV class.

It did not mention quantityof the order and its value.

Managing Director and CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems, NJ Joseph said Defence and security forces around the world have come to rely on the SpyLite's exceptional performance.

"We are delighted that the has selected the for its operational requirements and feel privileged that these systems will complement the surveillance capabilities of our armed forces on the nations borders," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)