Curfew relaxed in Assam's violence-hit Hailakandi

in violence- hit district was on Tuesday relaxed from 7 am till midnight following improvement in situation, an official order by the said here.

Night curfew, however, will remain in force for eight to 10 days.

Banks, markets, educational institutions and government offices remained open and public and private vehicles were seen plying on the roads during the relaxation period, officials added.

Internet services, which was suspended since Friday night following the unrest on that day, resumed on Tuesday morning.

In a letter addressed to the people, the deputy commissioner said the need of the hour is to maintain peace and communal harmony "as the district is going through a difficult phase".

"I am aware that imposition of has caused inconvenience to you. I promise you that it is a temporary measure and done to act as a deterrent to the anti-social elements," she said.

Urging the people not to be swayed by emotions and not to believe all that is being circulated on social media, Jalli said, "I appeal to everyone to cross-check and verify the information with the district administration."



The administration is wholly committed to ensure peace and security to all the citizens, she said in the letter.

The assured the people that those who had triggered the violence will be brought to book and stringent action will be initiated against them as per law.

Following the clashes on Friday, was imposed initially in town from 1 pm and later extended to the entire district from 6 pm, as the authorities apprehended breach of peace.

One person was killed in police firing and at least 15 people were injured, while more than 15 vehicles were damaged and 12 shops vandalised and set on fire in some parts of the town during the clashes.

The government has instituted a one-man inquiry panel headed by to conduct a probe into the incident.

