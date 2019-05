Hailakandi remains tense, curfew extended till 7 am on Monday

in Assam's district was extended till 7 am on May 13, even as the situation remained tense but under control on Saturday, a day after a after a communal clash claimed one life and injured 14 others, officials said.

An government release said the was extended as the district administration apprehended breach of peace in the district. It, however, added that there has been no major untoward incident since Friday night.

As per an earlier order, the was to end at 7 am on Sunday.

A law and order review meeting was held at the district Deputy Keerthi Jalli's office here, which was attended by senior officials, the release said.

The meeting deliberated on the prevailing situation and confidence-building measures to bring back normalcy and peace in the district.

Jalli said the situation was under control with the deployment of personnel from the CRPF and the Rifles.

Urging the people not to spread rumours, she said, "The administration has taken all measures to maintain peace and security of the people."



"It is not a communal clash but the handiwork of two to three miscreants," she added.

had announced an inquiry into the clash on Friday. will conduct the probe and submit a report to the

Sonowal also appealed to people to not allow "divisive forces to create unrest in the society".

He warned that the would take strong action against forces inimical to the interests of the and its people.

Earlier on Saturday, Environment and Parimal Suklabaidya, of Police, Mukesh Agarwalla and of Barak Valley Region, Anuwaruddin Choudhury arrived at to take stock of the situation.

Suklabaidya, along with Jalli and other senior officials, visited the residence of the deceased at Narayanpur on the outskirts of the town, and offered condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the release said.

On Friday, the was called in to assist the district administration to maintain peace following the clash.

Out of the 15 persons injured, one of them succumbed to in night. Over 15 vehicles were damaged, 12 shops vandalised and set on fire in different parts of the town, officials said.

Trouble started when a group of people decided to hold the Friday noon prayers on the road, located at Kali Bari point of the town, in protest against some motorcycles being damaged by people belonging to another community, they said.

Police had attempted to disperse the protestors by firing in the air in which 15 people were injured, the officials said.

have been suspended in the entire Barak Valley since Friday night, as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours and misinformation on social media platforms, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)