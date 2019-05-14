Delhi govt asks schools to sensitise students about thalassemia, invite health experts

The government Tuesday directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise students and staff members about and invite health experts to talk about it.

is a genetic disorder and is passed from parents to children.

Every year around 10,000 to 12,000 children are born with in There are around three lakh affected people in currently.

Referring to a study, the government said one out of every 18 births is a in

In Delhi around 200 births of thalassaemia take place every year, it said.

"All Heads of government, government aided and private schools are directed to invite any or doctor from having expertise in thalassaemia to deliver a special talk and sensitize the students and staff members about the disease," the (DoE) said in a letter to schools.

These patients require repeated and regular blood transfusion and iron chelation therapy for survival, it said.

"The average cost per patient is Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per year which is bound to increase further with inflation.

"A thalassaemia child on an average requires 30 units of blood every year. Thalassaemia major births can be completely prevented through awareness, sensitization and timely screening," it added.

