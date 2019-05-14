Murder accused on the run for 16 years held in Mumbai

A murder accused on the run for almost 16 years was arrested from railway station in by police, an said Tuesday.

Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003, said senior inspector of the Crime Branch.

"A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with police and three, including Jain, were absconding," he said.

"We got a tip-off that Jain was to arrive at railway station on Monday. We kept watch and nabbed him," he said.

