CWC to meet on Feb 26 in Ahmedabad

The Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meet on February 26 in Gujarat's to discuss the current political scenario in the country and review the progress for the upcoming

Newly-appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend her first meeting on the said date.

"It has been decided to convene a meeting of the Working Committee on February 26 at Ahmedabad, to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general election," a statement issued by the party said on Thursday.

The meeting assumes significance as the party's strategy for the 2019 polls and its campaign roadmap are likely to be finalised just ahead of the announcement of the general election, which is expected in March.

