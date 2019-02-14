Orchids main attraction of Kolkata AHSI flower show

The hanging and exotic Cattelya orchids were showstoppers of the annual flower show that got underway at the Agri-Horticultural Society of India's (AHSI) three-day flower show here Friday.

In the 192nd edition of the show, around 18,000 exhibits under 285 sections were on display, AHSI joint-secretary said.

"Vanda, Cattelya and Phalaenopsis orchids are easy to grow in the tropical climates of Kolkata so they are mostly in demand compared to the winter blooms like Dendrobium and Cymbidium," Rahman told

The diversity of horticulture is captured in hundreds of seasonal flowers, perennial flowers, fruits and vegetables, medicinal plants, wide range of foliage plants, cacti and succulents, bonsai grown in pots.

But the main attraction is the small area enclosed under a green canopy that had about 100-odd exotic varieties of orchids.

With people making a beeline, imported orchids from in the price range of Rs 250 to 1500 were sold like hotcakes.

"The flower orchid is the most expensive. It is one of the rarest of rare varieties," a stall owner said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)