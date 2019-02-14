JUST IN
Report: Khashoggi's fiancee could also have been a victim

AP  |  Istanbul 

Turkey's state-run news agency is quoting a police report suggesting that the Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have escaped being a second victim of the killing.

Citing an annual report by Istanbul police on Thursday, Anadolu says Khashoggi's killers were most likely not informed that his fiancee Hatice Cengiz was waiting for him outside the Saudi Consulate, where he was killed on October 2.

Cengiz had alerted Turkish authorities over his disappearance. The report also suggests that the journalist's dismembered body may have been disposed of in a cooking furnace on the grounds of the Saudi consul's residence, Anadolu reported. Khashoggi's remains have not been found.

The Washington Post columnist had written critically about Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

Turkey has called for an international inquiry.

Thu, February 14 2019. 23:50 IST

