Report: Khashoggi's fiancee could also have been a victim

Turkey's state-run agency is quoting a police report suggesting that the Turkish fiancee of slain may have escaped being a second victim of the killing.

Citing an annual report by on Thursday, Anadolu says Khashoggi's killers were most likely not informed that his fiancee Hatice Cengiz was waiting for him outside the Saudi Consulate, where he was killed on October 2.

Cengiz had alerted Turkish authorities over his disappearance. The report also suggests that the journalist's dismembered body may have been disposed of in a cooking furnace on the grounds of the Saudi consul's residence, Anadolu reported. Khashoggi's remains have not been found.

had written critically about Saudi Arabia's

has called for an international inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)