Cyclists caught in doping ring suspended by UCI

Austrian and have been suspended by the (UCI) after getting caught up in the doping ring that was broken in the recent Nordic Skiing world championships.

Preidler, a three-time Austrian national time-trial champion, went to the Monday to confess his guilt and was subsequently fired by his French team Groupama-FDJ.

"The UCI has now received further information regarding the admissions made by Mr. and Mr.

"After review of all elements in its possession, the UCI has decided to provisionally suspend both riders with immediate effect," a UCI statement said on Tuesday.

Preidler was not among six athletes arrested last week in a probe into an international doping ring but handed himself in to police in Graz after struggling with his conscience.

The triple Austrian time-trial champion said that he had been sought out by the doping ring and had only started doping "recently", insisting that his professional successes had been "clean".

Denifl won a stage on the 2017 Vuelta but is not currently attached to a team and was unmasked on Sunday as prosecutors said he had admitted to two offences.

Raids by began last week centred on the Austrian resort of Seefeld, where the Nordic skiing world championships were being held.

Five skiers were arrested: two Austrians, and Max Hauke, Estonians and Andreas Veerpalu, and Kazakh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)