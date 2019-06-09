Cyclone likely 300km off Maha coast on Jun 11-12, says govt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast between June 11-12, a Maharashtra government advisory said Sunday.

The cyclone, while not hitting the state, is likely to result in gusty winds and a turbulent sea, Meteorological Department officials said, adding that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Officials said the monsoon is expected to arrive in Konkan and Mumbai regions during this period.

The state government has also asked farmers not to rush into sowing as the onset of the south west monsoon has been delayed.

After the early showers, the soil needs time to be ready for germination, it said.

Monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai by June 7, but it takes another 15 days to completely cover the state.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 20:35 IST

