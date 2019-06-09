Cyclone likely 300km off Maha coast on Jun 11-12, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD
Cyclone threat in Indian Ocean, may impact TN, Andhra
Another cyclone bears down on west Australian coast
Basic facilities still missing in cyclone-hit in Odisha
Cyclone 'Fani': Indian Navy launches rescue and rehabilitation effort in Odisha
-
A cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast between June 11-12, a Maharashtra government advisory said Sunday.
The cyclone, while not hitting the state, is likely to result in gusty winds and a turbulent sea, Meteorological Department officials said, adding that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.
Officials said the monsoon is expected to arrive in Konkan and Mumbai regions during this period.
The state government has also asked farmers not to rush into sowing as the onset of the south west monsoon has been delayed.
After the early showers, the soil needs time to be ready for germination, it said.
Monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai by June 7, but it takes another 15 days to completely cover the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU