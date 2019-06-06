Cyient invests in rail cybersecurity company Cylus

-
IT company Cyient Thursday said it has invested in Israel-based Cylus, which provides cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.
"This investment is in line with the company's focus on developing smarter and safer mobility solutions for the rail industry. It brings together Cyient's leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalisation, with Cylus' cybersecurity solutions developed specifically for the rail industry," Cyient said in a statement.
The company, however, did not disclose the size of the investment.
The move enables Cyient and Cylus to expand their industry-specific cybersecurity value proposition, jointly address market needs, and accelerate development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry, it added.
Cylus has developed CylusOne - a cybersecurity software product that is designed for mainline and urban rail systems. The solution detects cyber threats in signaling and control networks, both trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response.
"This investment allows us to leverage the rapid evolution of connected and intelligent rail assets and further strengthen Cyient's value proposition of enabling the rail transportation industry to efficiently design, build, and maintain safe assets and secure networks," Cyient Senior Vice President (Rail Transportation) Prabhakar Atla said.
