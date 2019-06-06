Ex-Union min Vijay Goel helps Delhi's first woman auto driver who was robbed of Rs 30k

-
Senior BJP leader and ex-Union minister Vijay Goel on Thursday offered financial assistance to Delhi's first woman auto-rickshaw driver Sunita Choudhary who was robbed of Rs 30,000 earlier this week.
Goel presented Choudhary a cheque of Rs 30,000, saying he did so as serving others gave him "self satisfaction".
"She has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past 15 years and lost her money which she had saved for buying a new auto. I was impressed by her spirit to fight for her bright future," Goel, a former Delhi BJP president, said.
He said that he will use his monthly salary as a Rajya Sabha MP to help needy people. Elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Goel's six-year term comes to an end in 2020.
