D N Chakraborty gets Assam Republic Day journalism award

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam government has conferred the Republic Day Journalism Award 2019 to veteran journalist and former editor Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, former Editor of Dainik Asom, Dainik Janambhumi and Ajir Batori group of newspaper, has been honoured for his lifelong contribution to journalism in the state, an official release said on Friday.

The award comprises Rupees one lakh in cash, a citation, the Assamese 'xoraai' (the bell metal memento presented as an honour), 'jaapi' (headgear) and an angavastra.

Earlier, recipients of the award were senior journalists Late Radhika Mohan Bhagawati and Sri Kanaksen Deka.

The Governor and Chief Minister will present the Republic Day Journalism Award 2019 to Chakraborty at the central programme of 70th Republic Day celebration here Saturday.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 19:35 IST

