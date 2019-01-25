D N Chakraborty gets Assam Republic Day journalism award

-
ALSO READ
4 refuse to be members of MHA-constituted panel
Centre sets up panel to assess how many assembly seats to be reserved for Assamese
Head of govt nominated panel on Assam quits
Assam Accord Clause 6 crisis: Think logically, not emotionally, BJP urges expert panel
Ram Madhav appeals to AGP to return to BJP-led alliance
-
Assam government has conferred the Republic Day Journalism Award 2019 to veteran journalist and former editor Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty.
Chakraborty, former Editor of Dainik Asom, Dainik Janambhumi and Ajir Batori group of newspaper, has been honoured for his lifelong contribution to journalism in the state, an official release said on Friday.
The award comprises Rupees one lakh in cash, a citation, the Assamese 'xoraai' (the bell metal memento presented as an honour), 'jaapi' (headgear) and an angavastra.
Earlier, recipients of the award were senior journalists Late Radhika Mohan Bhagawati and Sri Kanaksen Deka.
The Governor and Chief Minister will present the Republic Day Journalism Award 2019 to Chakraborty at the central programme of 70th Republic Day celebration here Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU