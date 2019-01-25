Rlys introduces 2191 POS machines for on-board payment of food bills

IRCTC has introduced over 2000 (POS) in Mail/ Express trains so that passengers can pay their through credit or on-board.

At present 2191 POS machines have been made available in the trains with pantry cars. Plan to increase the POS is being undertaken for complete coverage, a statement from the railway ministry said.

"Now passengers will be able to get bill generated on the spot on-board trains from these POS Machines for payment made towards purchase of This will help not only making passenger aware of relevant information but also in improving the passenger satisfaction," it said.

There have been some complaints of passengers regarding overcharging by the vendors in trains. It will substantially reduce the complaints of overcharging, the statement said.

All licensees managing Mail/ Express trains have been instructed to ensure availability of minimum eight POS machines per rake in Mail/Express train for billing of every transaction of

"A special inspection drive is also being launched on all mail/express trains with effect from January 26 up to February 15 to ensure availability and working of POS machines. This will ensure that proper bill is being issued to all the passengers in case of purchase of food items" the statement said.

In case of deficiency, suitable penalty will be imposed on the caterers.

