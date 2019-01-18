D Y Patil T20 Cup from Jan 21 to Feb 2

The 15th edition of the D Y T20 Cup will be held at the D Y Stadium and the here alongside two matches apiece at Ghansoli and Talegaon from January 21 to February 2.

In all, 16 teams will face off to be crowned the champion of the tournament.

The 16 teams have been drawn in four groups, a media release issued here Friday said.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals to be held on January 31.

Some of India's best players are expected to be in action in the fortnight-long tournament, the release said.

