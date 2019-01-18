Singapore picks US F-35 fighter jet over Europe, China rivals

has chosen the warplane to replace its ageing fighter jets, opting for the US over European and Chinese models, the defence ministry said Friday.

The affluent city-state, which has one of Asia's best equipped militaries, had earlier said it was evaluating Lockheed Martin's along with Europe's and Chinese-made stealth warplanes.

"The will have to retire soon after 2030 and the Joint Strike Fighter has been identified as the most suitable replacement to maintain the RSAF's (Republic of Air Force) capabilities," the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The ministry said the should first buy "a small number" of "for a full evaluation of their capabilities and suitability before deciding on a full fleet".

Hen said in a post Friday that it took more than five years to make a decision as they had to look carefully at specifications and what was needed.

"Our agencies will now have to speak to their US counterparts to move the process forward," Ng said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)